Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $104.25 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Profile



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

