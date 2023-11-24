Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
