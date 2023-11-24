Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

