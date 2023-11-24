Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 356,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

