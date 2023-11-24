Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.51.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

