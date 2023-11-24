Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Vitesse Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,100 in the last 90 days.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

