Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

