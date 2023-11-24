Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.65% of Farmer Bros. worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 63,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Pace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Farmer Bros. news, Director David Pace purchased 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

FARM opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

