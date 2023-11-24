Gabelli Funds LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of AxoGen worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $5.90 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

