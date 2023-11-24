Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Manitowoc worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 257.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 381,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 186.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 18.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 80,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $14.45 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.