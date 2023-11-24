Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $89,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

