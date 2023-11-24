Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Paysafe worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

PSFE opened at $11.45 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $696.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

