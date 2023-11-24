Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Mativ worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 94,314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATV stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $688.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

