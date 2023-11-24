Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.