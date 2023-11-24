Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.3 %

PHG stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

