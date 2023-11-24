FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

MED has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Medifast by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

