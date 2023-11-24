FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Stake Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $58,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $80.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.