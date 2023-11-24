Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 204,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 430,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Forge Global

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,538,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Further Reading

