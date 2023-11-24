Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 204,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 430,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global
Forge Global Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Forge Global
In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,538,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Energy
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.