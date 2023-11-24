FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 83,559 shares.The stock last traded at $50.80 and had previously closed at $50.79.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Steph & Co. increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13,508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

