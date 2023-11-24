FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $233.67 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

