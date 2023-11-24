Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $364.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.34. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $209.88 and a 52-week high of $365.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.