Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,065.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $570.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $918.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $854.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

