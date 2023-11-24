Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.