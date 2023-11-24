Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.61. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.