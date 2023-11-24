Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electra Battery Materials Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

