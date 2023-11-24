EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $124.25, but opened at $120.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources shares last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 563,074 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

