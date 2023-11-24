Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

