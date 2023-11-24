Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.