Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

