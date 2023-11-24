Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.93 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

