Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,888 shares in the company, valued at $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $422,606 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

