Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

