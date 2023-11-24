Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 7,198 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

