Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,266 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 80.3% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.83 and its 200 day moving average is $445.81.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.