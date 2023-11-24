Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denbury by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 183,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denbury by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $100.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

