Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $275,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Nelnet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Up 1.8 %

NNI stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 44.25 and a quick ratio of 44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

