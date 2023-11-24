Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.