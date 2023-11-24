Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.92 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

