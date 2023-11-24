Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $515.07 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.15.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.