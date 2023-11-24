Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $533,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $77.22 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

