Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,337 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

