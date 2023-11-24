Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $565,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

