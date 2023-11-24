Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

