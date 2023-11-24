Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.