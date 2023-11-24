Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 857.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

