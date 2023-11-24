Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 12,045 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

