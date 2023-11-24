Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 10,317 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

