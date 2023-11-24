Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,287.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 80,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 165,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
LSXMA opened at $26.76 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
