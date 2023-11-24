Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,250 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 557,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

