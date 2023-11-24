Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

