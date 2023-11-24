Echelon Wealth Partners Upgrades Indiva (CVE:NDVA) to Speculative Buy

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.13 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.10. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Indiva Price Performance
CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,789.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Indiva
