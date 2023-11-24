Echelon Wealth Partners Upgrades Indiva (CVE:NDVA) to Speculative Buy

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.13 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.10. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Indiva Price Performance

CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,789.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Indiva

Further Reading

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

